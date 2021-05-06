Lucknow University Admission 2021: Registration date extended for UG, PG courses

The University of Lucknow has extended the registration date for UG, PG, and other courses for Lucknow University Admission 2021. The registration date has been extended due to a surge in COVID19 cases across the country. The official notice is available on the official site of Lucknow University on lkouniv.ac.in.

As per the official notice, the last date to apply for Ph.D. courses (regular or part-time) has been extended to May 15 instead of May 3, 2021. Similarly, the last date to apply for the admission round has been extended for various courses. Candidates who are seeking a revised dates schedule can check the table given below.

Lucknow University Admission 2021: Revised dates

Course Revised dates Ph.D May 15, 2021 UG and B.El.Ed May 31, 2021 PG May 31, 2021 BBA, BCA, MBA and MTTM May 31, 2021 B.P.Ed, M.P.Ed, M.Ed May 31, 2021

How to apply

Candidates who want to apply for the admission round can follow these simple steps given below.

• Visit the official site of Lucknow University on lkouniv.ac.in.

• Click on Admission tab available on the home page.

• A new page will open where candidates will get online form submission link.

• Read the guidelines and click on ‘I agree’ link.

• Fill in the details asked in the registration form and register yourself.

• Login to the account and fill in the application form.

• Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.

• Once done, download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.