Madhya Pradesh schools from Class 1 to 12 to remain closed till January 31: CM

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has directed all schools in Madhya Pradesh to remain closed till January 31, 2022, due to the rise in COVID19 cases across the country. The private and government schools from Class 1 to 12 will be closed from January 15 to January 31.

The pre-board exams that were proposed to be conducted from January 20 should be conducted as take-home exams, the CM has further stated. Along with this all sports activities can be done without spectators.

Earlier, the Chief Minister has said that the schools will operate with 50 percent capacity for all classes till the state government reviews the third wave of the COVID19 in the coming days.

In the new restrictions imposed in the state, the government has allowed only 50 percent attendance of the hall capacity for any event. Incase any political, religious, educational, entertainment programs etc. are organized in the open, then the maximum number will be two and a half-hundred. However, the state government has banned big rallies, big gatherings, big events for now.

