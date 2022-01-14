Home / Education / News / Madhya Pradesh schools from Class 1 to 12 to remain closed till January 31: CM
news

Madhya Pradesh schools from Class 1 to 12 to remain closed till January 31: CM

Madhya Pradesh schools will remain closed from January 15 to January 31, 2022 due to rise in COVID19 cases, said CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. 
Madhya Pradesh schools from Class 1 to 12 to remain closed till January 31: CM(HT_PRINT)
Madhya Pradesh schools from Class 1 to 12 to remain closed till January 31: CM(HT_PRINT)
Published on Jan 14, 2022 01:36 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has directed all schools in Madhya Pradesh to remain closed till January 31, 2022, due to the rise in COVID19 cases across the country. The private and government schools from Class 1 to 12 will be closed from January 15 to January 31. 

The pre-board exams that were proposed to be conducted from January 20 should be conducted as take-home exams, the CM has further stated. Along with this all sports activities can be done without spectators. 

Earlier, the Chief Minister has said that the schools will operate with 50 percent capacity for all classes till the state government reviews the third wave of the COVID19 in the coming days. 

In the new restrictions imposed in the state, the government has allowed only 50 percent attendance of the hall capacity for any event. Incase any political, religious, educational, entertainment programs etc. are organized in the open, then the maximum number will be two and a half-hundred. However, the state government has banned big rallies, big gatherings, big events for now.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
education shivraj singh chouhan schools closed + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 14, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out