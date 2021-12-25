Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Maha: Nineteen students of Navodaya school test positive for COVID-19
As many as 19 students of a Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district have tested positive for coronavirus, a senior official said on Friday.
Published on Dec 25, 2021 02:20 PM IST
PTI | , Pune

The residential school, part of the Navodaya Vidyalaya network which comes under the Union education ministry, is located at Takali Dhokeshwar village in Parner tehsil of the district. 

The school has over 400 students across classes 5 to 12. "Nineteen students tested positive over the last three to four days. All are isolated and hospitalized. Most of them have no symptoms and some have only mild illness," said district collector Rajendra Bhosale. 

"We are conducting RT-PCR testing of remaining students as well as teachers, non-teaching staff and visitors," he said. 

Topics
covid-19 covid test education
