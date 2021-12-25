Home / Education / News / Maha: Nineteen students of Navodaya school test positive for COVID-19
news

Maha: Nineteen students of Navodaya school test positive for COVID-19

As many as 19 students of a Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district have tested positive for coronavirus, a senior official said on Friday.
Maha: Nineteen students of Navodaya school test positive for COVID-19
Maha: Nineteen students of Navodaya school test positive for COVID-19
Published on Dec 25, 2021 02:20 PM IST
Copy Link
PTI | , Pune

As many as 19 students of a Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district have tested positive for coronavirus, a senior official said on Friday. 

The residential school, part of the Navodaya Vidyalaya network which comes under the Union education ministry, is located at Takali Dhokeshwar village in Parner tehsil of the district. 

The school has over 400 students across classes 5 to 12. "Nineteen students tested positive over the last three to four days. All are isolated and hospitalized. Most of them have no symptoms and some have only mild illness," said district collector Rajendra Bhosale. 

"We are conducting RT-PCR testing of remaining students as well as teachers, non-teaching staff and visitors," he said. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 covid test education + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 25, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out