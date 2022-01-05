Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Maharashtra decides to stop physical classes in colleges and universities

Maharashtra government has decided to shut physical classes in colleges and universities and return to online studies till February 15.
The decision was taken considering a surge in Covid-19 cases. State higher and technical education minister Uday Samant made the announcement on Wednesday.(HT file)
Published on Jan 05, 2022 08:44 PM IST
ByFaisal Malik

Maharashtra government has decided to shut colleges and universities and return to online studies till February 15. The decision was taken considering a surge in Covid-19 cases. State higher and technical education minister Uday Samant made the announcement on Wednesday.

He said that the examinations scheduled till February 15 will also be conducted online except three universities — Gondwana, Jalgaon and Nanded — where power supply is an issue.

The state government also decided to allow only 50% teaching and non-teaching staff to attend offices at colleges and universities on rotation basis. The rest of the staff will have to work from home. This is being done to ensure they are not infected with the virus, Samant said in a virtual address on social platforms.

The decision has been made applicable to all universities that include deemed, self-financed and private universities, according to the higher and technical education minister.

The daily cases in Maharashtra crossed 18,000 on Tuesday. Going by the projections of the state health department, the active cases will breach 200,000-mark in the third week of this month and 300,000-mark by the first week of February.

“The safety of students, teaching and non-teaching staff is utmost important for us. Following the directives of the chief minister, we have decided to stop physical classes in colleges and universities until February 15. The exams scheduled in this period will also be held online. The decision on the examination scheduled to be conducted post February 15 will be taken in the coming days,” Samant said while making the announcement.

On Tuesday, he held a review meeting of the Covid situation with district collectors and divisional commissioners along with the vice chancellors of the universities to understand the ground situation.

 

Faisal Malik

Faisal is with the political team and covers state administration and state politics. He also covers NCP.

