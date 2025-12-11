Meghalaya's first Eklavya school welcomes students; CM asks them to value opportunity

Nongpoh, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Thursday launched the academic session of the first Eklavya Model Residential School at Pahamsyiem in Ri-Bhoi district, expressing gratitude to the Ministry of Tribal Affairs and the Centre for supporting the state's efforts to strengthen education infrastructure.

EMRS started in 1997-98 to impart quality education to ST children in remote areas.

"I thank them sincerely for blessing our young students with this opportunity and infrastructure," he said at the inaugural programme.

Sangma said education was not merely about "teaching, textbooks, or exams", but about shaping the future of the state and instilling values that define a strong society.

"The true measure of education lies in the quality of students and the values they uphold," he added.

The chief minister said nearly 2,000 students had applied and only a select few were chosen.

"I urge all of you to value this opportunity, commit yourselves fully to your studies, and embrace the education you receive here," he told the students, whom he described as the "true guests of honour" of the programme.

Sangma also laid the foundation stone for a Synthetic Athletic Track at Pahamsyiem. The project, being executed by the State Sports Council, aims to improve sports infrastructure and provide better training facilities for young athletes of Ri-Bhoi district.

"Our approach is inclusive: development is for all regions, tribes, and communities. It is not selective," he said, urging people to move beyond divisive factors and recognise the progress being made across Meghalaya.

He outlined the state's broader developmental trajectory, noting that Meghalaya is currently the second fastest-growing economy in the country, with real GDP rising by 10 per cent annually over the past three years.

Responding to student requests for musical instruments and gardening tools, the chief minister assured them that their needs would be fulfilled.

Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui emphasised the government's continued commitment to prioritise education, and urged teachers and staff to guide students towards achieving excellence.

As part of the programme, the chief minister also flagged off four vehicles under a scheme to improve rural transport connectivity and support livelihood activities for self-help groups.

