Itanagar, Emphasising the need for activity-based and experiential learning in schools, Arunachal Pradesh Education Minister P D Sona on Monday inaugurated ‘Saksham’, an innovative student activity and enrichment centre in East Siang district of the state. Minister calls for replication of experiential learning models across Arunachal

The centre was situated in the Springdale 5th IRBn Welfare School at Pasighat in East Siang district.

Speaking on the occasion, Sona lauded the initiative led by Commandant of 5th IRBn, Garima Singh, and her team for establishing a creative and engaging learning environment for children.

He described the centre as a model of best practices in the education sector and stressed the importance of replicating such efforts across the state.

“This is the need of the hour to instil curiosity and joy for learning among young students through experiential methods. I also appreciate the gesture of opening this centre to the general public, enabling not just IRBn children, but also students from Pasighat and neighbouring schools to benefit from it,” Sona said.

Highlighting the government’s vision, he announced that similar integrated learning approaches will soon be introduced at the elementary level by merging government pre-primary schools with anganwadi centres.

The minister also underlined the importance of setting up more space labs in schools to inspire interest in space science among students.

The Saksham centre has been conceptualised to support holistic development through activity-based, play-based, and experiential learning in line with the objectives of the National Education Policy 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework 2023.

It is equipped with a digital learning zone, library, indoor games corner, and creative areas for music, art, craft, drawing, and theatre. The facility also focuses on life skills, including health, hygiene, traffic safety, and value-based education.

Commandant Garima Singh briefed the gathering on the welfare-oriented educational measures being implemented at the school.

She acknowledged her team’s contributions in bringing the Saksham Centre to life and reiterated their commitment to delivering quality and inclusive education.

Later, the minister also interacted with students, appreciated their exhibition models, and took part in a plantation drive on the school premises.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.