MU Admissions 2021: Mumbai University PG courses registration begins

Mumbai University begins the registration process for MU Admissions 2021. Candidates can apply online through the official site of Mumbai University on uom-admissions.mu.ac.in.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 13, 2021 01:44 PM IST
Mumbai University has started the registration process for MU Admissions 2021. The admission process for postgraduate courses have started on August 12, 2021. Candidates who want to take admission for PG courses in the varsity can apply online through the official site of Mumbai University on uom-admissions.mu.ac.in.

The last date to apply for the courses is till August 26, 2021. Candidates can check how to apply for PG courses in the steps given below. 

MU Admissions 2021: How to apply 

  • Visit the official site of Mumbai University on uom-admissions.mu.ac.in.
  • Click on MU Admissions 2021 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details or registration details.
  • Click on submit and your application form will open.
  • Fill in the application form and make the payment of fees.
  • Once done, click on submit and your application form will be submitted.
  • Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

To apply for the admission round candidates will require scanned photo and signature in jpg, png, or jpeg Format & File size should be less than 500 KB, all educational degree certificates. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Mumbai University. 

