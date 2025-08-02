Kohima, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Saturday said the state must move away from temporary school structures and focus on building permanent, quality infrastructure to ensure long-term educational progress. Nagaland CM Rio bats for permanent school infrastructure

He was speaking during the virtual inauguration of 51 school infrastructure projects funded under the Samagra Shiksha scheme, held at the chief minister’s residential complex here.

The projects include 15 new school buildings, additional classrooms in 17 schools, 18 teachers’ quarters, and one residential hostel, spread across various districts, a DIPR statement here said.

Calling it a "significant step" in strengthening the education sector, Rio expressed gratitude to the Centre for its continued support and praised the State Samagra Shiksha Mission, led by Mission Director L. Jamithung Lotha, for effectively implementing the projects across the state.

The CM said despite the state’s difficult geographical terrain, particularly in remote areas, efforts were being made to consistently improve school infrastructure.

He said, "While infrastructure is critical, it is not enough on its own. Community participation and ownership are equally vital to ensure proper maintenance and effective use of the facilities."

Rio also stressed that quality education is central to development. "It empowers citizens, drives economic growth, creates opportunities, and helps build a responsible and prosperous society," he said.

He urged all stakeholders to work together to create a safe, inclusive, and nurturing environment for students' holistic development.

Advisor for School Education and SCERT, Kekhrielhoulie Yhome, shared detailed statistics on government school infrastructure, stating that of the 16,087 rooms in government schools, 13,767 are used for instructional purposes, while the rest serve as laboratories, libraries, and teachers’ rooms.

Yhome emphasised that funding under Samagra Shiksha has been instrumental in addressing infrastructure gaps and said the department’s goal of bringing back one lakh out-of-school children by 2030.

This, he said, would improve both educational outcomes and economic conditions for families.

In his introductory remarks, State Mission Director L. Jamithung Lotha outlined the objectives of the scheme, which integrates previous centrally-sponsored schemes—Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan , Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan , and Teacher Education —in line with the National Education Policy 2020.

He highlighted key interventions such as school building development, provision of textbooks and uniforms, teacher training, and smart classrooms, while also raising implementation challenges.

The virtual event was also attended by MLA A. Pongshi Phom; Commissioner and Secretary to the Chief Minister, Mohammad Ali Shihab, Commissioner and Secretary for School Education and SCERT, Kevileno Angami, and officials from various departments.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.