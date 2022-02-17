Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
NEET PG 2022: Cut off date for internship completion extended, notice here

NEET PG 2022 cut off date for internship completion has been extended. Candidates can check the official notice below. 
Published on Feb 17, 2022 08:04 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS has extended the cut off date for internship completion for NEET PG 2022. The cut off date has been extended to July 31, 2022. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of NBEMS on natboard.edu.in. 

As per the &lt;strong&gt;official notice&lt;/strong&gt;, “In continuation of the NBEMS notice dated 04.02.2022 and pursuant to the directions of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), Govt. of India vide its letter no. F. No. U11011/06/2021-MEC dated 15.02.2022, the cut-off date for completion of internship for the purpose of eligibility for NEET-PG 2022 has been extended to 31.07.2022.” 

This notice comes a week after Supreme Court on February 8 asked the MBBS students seeking extending one-year internship deadline beyond May 31, criteria for aspirants for National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET)-PG-22, to make a representation to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

The online application form will be updated accordingly and the changes in the application form of NEET PG 2022 will be effected by February 18, 2022. The online application form submission window will continue till March 25, 2022. Candidates will have to submit the online application form at nbe.edu.in. 

