NEET-PG 2022: Aspirants move SC, demand postponement of exam scheduled in March

NEET-PG 2022: Several postgraduate medical aspirants have moved the Supreme Court demanding postponement of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-PG) scheduled in March in order to accommodate all aspirants. Their petition was accepted late Monday.

Two weeks ago, students and parents had also raised their objection to the decision of the National Board of Examination (NBE) to conduct the exam for various reasons.

Delay in conducting exams in 2021 due to rising Covid cases has left thousands of MBBS graduates ineligible to appear for the NEET-PG exam in March this year. Another few thousand MBBS graduates who are currently completing their internship are also worried about wasting one full year as without the completion of their internship they will not be eligible for the entrance exam this year.

"Many students will be completing their internship only by July-August, so we become ineligible for the exam which is being held on March 13. The next exam will be held in 2023, which means we will be waiting one year for no mistake of ours," said a NEET PG aspirant.

Due to rising Covid-19 cases reported across the country between March and May 2021, several exams has to be postponed or cancelled altogether. The Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) conducted MBBS exams in late July and students managed to start their internships post that.

Some students are also unsure how they'll be able to prepare for the entrance exam especially since most interns have been working overtime for Covid duty.

Admissions for first year PG medical for the 2021-22 batch are currently underway and will go on till March 16 while the NEET-PG 2022 exam is scheduled to be held on March 13. Students have pointed how this gives no time between the counseling for the current academic year and entrance exam for the 2022-23 academic year.

"By postponing the entrance exam, the examination authority will also ensure there is adequate gap between the counselling process for 2021-22 which goes on till March 16 and also gives us interns a chance," said another student.

