New Delhi, The National Medical Commission has recommended setting up a three-tier grievance-redressal mechanism, at the levels of the medical college, university and the state medical education department, to address concerns of medical students across the country. NMC suggests 3-tier grievance-redressal mechanism for medical students

In an advisory, the commission said it has been receiving complaints from medical students, their parents and other stakeholders regarding academic and clinical-training issues.

It mentioned that the grievances are related to the charging of excessive fees, delay or non-payment of stipends, ragging or harassment, internship-related challenges, faculty or college staff-related issues, disciplinary matters, health and safety concerns, academic concerns like curriculum, attendance, teaching methods, examinations, assessments etc.

The NMC said most of these grievances can be resolved at the college or university level itself. If still left unresolved, they can be redressed by the intervention of the directorate or medical education department of the state concerned.

"If a grievance requires intervention at the NMC level, the same may be escalated to NMC for necessary resolution," the advisory said.

The NMC called for putting in place a structured mechanism at three levels, according to which complaints should first be made to the medical college or institute. Then the complainant can approach the university and finally, the Directorate of Medical Education or the health and medical education department of the state.

Colleges and universities have been asked to create and display a web-portal address and provide a link where aggrieved students can register their grievances.

"All-out efforts are to be made by the stakeholders for effective and speedy resolutions of the grievances of the students/stakeholders, with an endeavour that all the grievances are attended to at the levels from where the grievances emanate," the NMC said.

It added that a web portal has been activated at the NMC for the lodging of unresolved grievances by medical students and other stakeholders.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.