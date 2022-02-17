Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / News / No partial approval be given to varsities for running technical courses: AICTE
news

No partial approval be given to varsities for running technical courses: AICTE

AICTE has decided that that no partial approval of technical courses will be given to universities in order to avoid confusion among stakeholders, according to officials.
Kumar explained that the Supreme Court has held that universities do not require prior approval to commence new department or course and programmes in technical education.(HT file)
Published on Feb 17, 2022 10:33 PM IST
PTI |

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has decided that that no partial approval of technical courses will be given to universities in order to avoid confusion among stakeholders, according to officials.

"All affiliated institutions running technical education programmes require prior approval of AICTE. However, it has been observed that some of the central, state and private universities are taking partial approval of AICTE for some selected courses and programmes and is creating confusion among the stakeholders," said AICTE Member Secretary Rajive Kumar.

"Therefore, AICTE has decided that no partial approval technical courses will be given to universities in order to avoid confusion among stakeholders. Accordingly, all universities have been informed that either they take full approval of all technical courses or they can continue without approval of AICTE," he added.

Kumar explained that the Supreme Court has held that universities do not require prior approval to commence new department or course and programmes in technical education.

RELATED STORIES

"However, universities have obligation or duty to confirm to the standards and norms laid down by AICTE. For the purpose of ensuring coordinated and integrated development of technical education and maintenance of standards, AICTE may cause an inspection of the university, which has to be as per the provisions under relevant rules and regulations of the AICTE.

"Further, all affiliated institutions running technical education programmes requires prior approval of AICTE," he said. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
aicte
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP