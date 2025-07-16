Thiruvananthapuram, Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly V D Satheesan on Wednesday urged the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to immediately intervene to resolve the crisis in the higher education sector in the state. Opposition leader urges Kerala CM to resolve crisis in higher education sector

In a letter to the Chief Minister, Satheesan said the absence of permanent vice-chancellors in several universities and principals in various colleges had adversely affected the higher education sector.

He also cited the tug-of-war between the Governor and the vice chancellor on the one side and the registrar and syndicate on the other in the University of Kerala.

Due to the "power struggle and the violent protests" by the pro-CPI students’ outfit SFI, the University of Kerala was in a precarious situation of having two registrars, one temporarily appointed by the vice chancellor and the other suspended by the VC and reinstated by the syndicate, he said.

"There have also been complaints that degree certificates are pending with the vice chancellor, not visiting the university. There is also confusion among the staff over which registrar to send the files to," Satheesan said in the letter.

He said decisions on certificates and equivalency certificates, which affect the further admission of students, are being delayed due to the crisis.

Files relating to mark lists of various examinations, recognition of academic courses in affiliated colleges, teachers' career advancement scheme, and additional plan funds are also pending, he said.

The government should not forget that the crisis created in the university and higher education sector due to the power struggle over trivial issues is mostly affecting ordinary students, Satheesan said, and requested the Chief Minister to urgently intervene in the issue to protect the future of students.

The Left government in Kerala and the Raj Bhavan have been at loggerheads over various issues for quite some time, including the administration of universities, where the Governor serves as Chancellor.

