Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: Registration date again extended till February 3

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 registration date has been again extended till February 3, 2022. Candidates again have the chance to apply for PPC 2022 through the official site of My Gov on mygov.in. Earlier the last date to apply was till January 27, 2022.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This is the second time the last date to register has been extended. Till now 11.71 lakh students, 2.64 lakh teachers and 87.62 lakh parents have registered themselves for Pariksha Pe Charcha fifth edition. This year fifth edition of PPC will be held in February 2022.

<strong>Direct link to apply here</strong>

The themes for students, teachers, and parents are different this year. For students, the themes are Exam stress management strategies during COVID19, Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, Self-reliant school for self-reliant India, Clean India, green India, Digital collaboration in Classrooms, Environmental conservation, and climate change resilience.

Participation is open for school students of classes 9, 10, 11 and 12 only. students can participate in only one theme specified for them. The question to Prime Minister should not exceed 500 characters and upon successful submission of entries, all students will receive a digital certificate of participation that they may download. For more related details candidates can check PPC official website.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}