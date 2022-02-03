Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: Registration ends today, here’s how to register

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 registration will end today, February 3, 2022. Candidates who want to apply online can do it through the official site of My Gov on mygov.in. Earlier the last date to apply was till January 27, 2022.

Till now 12.03 lakh students, 2.69 lakh teachers, and 90.11 lakh parents have registered themselves for Pariksha Pe Charcha fifth edition. This year fifth edition of PPC will be held in February 2022. Participation is open for school students of classes 9, 10, 11, and 12 only. Students can participate in only one theme specified for them.

<strong>Direct link to apply here&nbsp;</strong>

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: How to register

Candidates who want to apply online can check these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of My Gov on mygov.in.

Click on Campaign link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates can register online.

Enter the details and click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Once done click on submit.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The themes for students, teachers, and parents are different this year. For students, the themes are Exam stress management strategies during COVID19, Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, Self-reliant school for self-reliant India, Clean India, green India, Digital collaboration in Classrooms, Environmental conservation, and climate change resilience.