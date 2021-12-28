Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: Registration to begin today, here’s how to apply

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 registration will begin today, December 28, 2021. Students and teachers can register online on My Gov on mygov.in.
Published on Dec 28, 2021 08:30 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

PM Modi’s Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 registration process will begin on December 28, 2021. The registration process will end on January 20, 2021. The Pariksha Pe Charcha in 2022 before the annual exams will be for students of classes 9 to 12. Students and teachers can register online on My Gov on mygov.in. 

In his Mann ki Baat, the PM said, “I discuss such similar topics with students on exams. This year also I am planning to discuss with the students before the exams. The registration for programme is also going to start two days later, December 28 onwards on mygov.in. The registration will be from December 28 to January 20.”

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: How to register 

Candidates who want to apply online can check these simple steps given below. 

  • Visit the official site of My Gov on mygov.in.
  • Click on Campaign link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates can register online.
  • Enter the details and click on submit.
  • Your application has been submitted.
  • Once done click on submit.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Last year, the event was held in April in virtual mode due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For more related details candidates can check the official site of My Gov. 

 

