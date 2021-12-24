PGI, IIT Kanpur inaugurate 'Health ATM' at IIT-K

The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT-K) and Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow (PGI) jointly inaugurated a Health ATM at IIT-K on Thursday, IIT-K spokesperson Girish Pant said. The Health ATM integrates computer, biomedical diagnostics, point-of-care laboratory testing, and video conferencing systems, he added.

Prof Abhay Karandikar, director of IIT-K, and Prof RK Dhiman, director, SGPGIMS Lucknow, inaugurated the system at the health centre of IIT, Kanpur. This health ATM has been set up as a collaborative venture between the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur and SGPGI, Lucknow.

The benefit of telemedicine in giving access to healthcare services across geographical barriers or circumstances causing lack of physical contact with care providers has been realized by one and all during the recent Covid-19 pandemic, Pant said.

He further added that the rapid advancement of telecommunication technology and its deployment, in particular, offers a unique opportunity to deliver healthcare services over the internet using such a portable low-cost integrated platform.

When operational, the system will create an electronic personal health record (PHR) for employees of the institution and their dependents.

Furthermore, research on health data so generated using machine learning tools and technologies will open new avenues for predictive and personalized medicine, Pant said.

The inauguration event was also attended by Prof Ganesh, deputy director at IIT-K, Prof Harish, DORD, IIT-K, head (EE) and Dr Mamta Vyas, CMO at the health centre of IIT-K, among others.

Prof Laxmidhar Behera and Prof SK Mishra made a presentation about the health ATM and its use in preventive personalized health care for IIT-K residents.

"A focus of our research would be to analyze the health data of all patients during recovery from Covid-19 infection to study its effects on respiratory, cardiovascular, and other body systems to identify at-risk patients and intervene at an appropriate time to prevent disastrous results," IIT-K spokesperson, Girish Pant, said.

"We are looking forward to venturing into these new areas as soon the Health ATM is operational and wish to thank SGPGI and the Government of Uttar Pradesh for its support," he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON