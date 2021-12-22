Home / Education / News / PM Modi invites suggestions for his speech ahead of Dec 28 visit to IIT Kanpur
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday invited suggestions from students and alumni of the IITs (Indian Institutes of Technology), ahead of his visit to the institutes' Kanpur campus in Uttar Pradesh on December 28.
PM Modi invites suggestions for his speech ahead of Dec 28 visit to IIT Kanpur
Published on Dec 22, 2021 01:07 PM IST
ANI | , New Delhi

The Prime Minister will be addressing the convocation ceremony of IIT Kanpur.

Calling upon students of IIT-Kanpur, other IITs and the IIT alumni network spread globally to share ideas for the Prime Minister's speech, PM Modi in his tweet said, "I look forward to being at IIT Kanpur on the 28th of this month to address the convocation ceremony. This is a vibrant institution, which has made pioneering contributions towards science and innovation. I invite everyone to share suggestions." 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
