PPC 2022: Pariksha Pe Charcha registration ends today, direct link to apply here

Pariksha Pe Charcha registration will end today, January 27, 2022. Candidates who want to apply can do it through the direct link to register given below. 
Published on Jan 27, 2022 08:06 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Pariksha Pe Charcha registration will end on January 27, 2022. Students, parents and teachers who have not registered themselves for PPC 2022 can do it now through the official site of My Gov on mygov.in. The registration process was started on December 28, 2021. 

Earlier the last date to apply was till January 20, which was extended till January 27, 2022. The fifth edition of PPC will be held in February 2022.

This year the themes for students, teachers, and parents are different. For students, the themes are Exam stress management strategies during COVID19, Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, Self-reliant school for self-reliant India, Clean India, green India, Digital collaboration in Classrooms, Environmental conservation, and climate change resilience. 

Direct link to register here

PPC 2022: How to register 

Candidates who want to apply online can check these simple steps given below. 

  • Visit the official site of My Gov on mygov.in.
  • Click on Campaign link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates can register online.
  • Enter the details and click on submit.
  • Your application has been submitted.
  • Once done click on submit.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

