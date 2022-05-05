Punjab CM launches drive to fill over 26,000 vacancies in govt depts

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
news

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday launched a recruitment drive to fill 26,454 posts in various departments, the day his government marked 50 days in office.
Published on May 05, 2022 05:47 PM IST
PTI | , Chandigarh

He said recruitment to all these posts will be merit-based and he ruled out scope for recommendation or bribe.

“We took various big decisions in 50 days and implemented them too,” Mann said in a video message here.

“Today, I want to share good news with people of the state. An advertisement of 26,454 jobs has been published in newspapers,” the chief minister said.

“Jobs will be given on the basis of degrees. There will be no recommendation or bribe. Recruitment will be done in a transparent manner,” he added.

The government has issued an advertisement for vacancies in 25 departments, including agriculture, excise and taxation, finance, police, revenue and water resources.

The Punjab cabinet had on Monday approved recruitment to fill the 26,454 posts.

Mann said more job opportunities in government and private sectors will be rolled out in the coming days. 

Topics
punjab bhagwant mann employment
