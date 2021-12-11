Rajju Bhaiya Univ begins efforts to set up many new faculties: VC

Prof Rajendra Singh (Rajju Bhaiya) State University (PRSU), Prayagraj, is gearing up to expand the range of courses offered by it by setting up many new faculties on its campus soon.

"The university has begun efforts to set up a new faculty each of law, education, life sciences, data sciences, agriculture, management and sports. Presently, the university has just two faculties, including one of arts and another of commerce," said vice chancellor, PRSU, Dr Akhilesh Kumar Singh.

Once ready, the university would introduce a range of new courses, including integrated BEd-MEd programme, integrated BA-LLB and LLM course as well as programmes in biotechnology, BPharma and biochemistry from 2022-23 session, he added.

Under the new national education policy (NEP)-2020, the integrated BA-LLB and LLM course would be started by the varsity’s proposed law faculty, integrated BEd-MEd by its new faculty of education, integrated BSc-MSc course by the varsity’s proposed agricultural science faculty while the BSc (biotechnology), BPharma and BSc (biochemistry) programmes are set to be started by the university’s new life sciences faculty, the VC said.

He also said the university’s top bodies like the academic council and the executive council had granted in-principle go ahead in this regard. “Now the proposals are being prepared to be sent to the state government for approval as well as the various regulatory bodies like the Bar Council of India for the law courses and the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) for the education courses for their due sanction and approvals," Dr Singh said.

The Prayagraj-based university, formerly known as Allahabad State University, is among the newest state universities of Uttar Pradesh set up in 2016. The university has 338 affiliated colleges in Prayagraj, 75 in Kaushambi, 75 in Fatehpur and 163 in Pratapgarh districts.

Recently, the academic council of the university has also approved a proposal to set up a sports and yoga directorate in the university and also allowed setting up of dedicated research centres in colleges affiliated to the it to promote research activities in the colleges.

In another major move, the academic council has also approved starting PhD courses in government and government-aided colleges affiliated to the university. In the first phase, 25 such colleges have been permitted to start PhD courses in Kaushambi, Prataphgarh, Fatehpur and Prayagraj districts.

