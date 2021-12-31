Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / News / REET 2022 exam dates released, to recruit 20,000 teachers
news

REET 2022 exam dates released, to recruit 20,000 teachers

REET 2022 exam dates have been released by the Chief Minister. This exam drive will fill up 20,000 teachers in the state. 
REET 2022 exam dates released, to recruit 20,000 teachers
Published on Dec 31, 2021 10:28 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has released REET 2022 exam dates. The Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers for year 2022 will be conducted on May 14, 15 across the state. Through this examination drive the state will recruit 20,000 new teachers. 

The Minister shared the exam dates on his official twitter handle. The tweet reads, “In the year 2022, it has been decided to conduct the REET exam on May 14-15, so that the state will be able to get about 20,000 new teachers. Provision will also be made for special teachers in this recruitment. This will provide new employment opportunities to the youth.”

Along with the examination drive for REET 2022, the state government has given instructions to prepare an action plan in a time bound manner to solve the problems of parateachers, education workers, madrassa parateachers and panchayat assistants keeping in mind the decisions of the Hon'ble Supreme Court.

This year, REET result was declared in November 2021. Ajay Vaishnav Bairagi of Ajmer and Govind Soni of Udaipur had topped the Level 1 examination and Kirat Singh of Sriganganagar, Surbhi Parikh of Bikaner, and Nibaram of Rajsamand had secured the first position in Level 2 exam.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ashok gehlot rbse
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Bank Holidays in 2022
Happy New Year 2022
India Vs Sri Lanka U19 Asia Cup Final
Omicron Symptoms
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP