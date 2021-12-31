REET 2022 exam dates released, to recruit 20,000 teachers

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has released REET 2022 exam dates. The Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers for year 2022 will be conducted on May 14, 15 across the state. Through this examination drive the state will recruit 20,000 new teachers.

The Minister shared the exam dates on his official twitter handle. The tweet reads, “In the year 2022, it has been decided to conduct the REET exam on May 14-15, so that the state will be able to get about 20,000 new teachers. Provision will also be made for special teachers in this recruitment. This will provide new employment opportunities to the youth.”

Along with the examination drive for REET 2022, the state government has given instructions to prepare an action plan in a time bound manner to solve the problems of parateachers, education workers, madrassa parateachers and panchayat assistants keeping in mind the decisions of the Hon'ble Supreme Court.

This year, REET result was declared in November 2021. Ajay Vaishnav Bairagi of Ajmer and Govind Soni of Udaipur had topped the Level 1 examination and Kirat Singh of Sriganganagar, Surbhi Parikh of Bikaner, and Nibaram of Rajsamand had secured the first position in Level 2 exam.

वर्ष 2022 में 14-15 मई को रीट परीक्षा आयोजित करने का निर्णय किया है जिससे प्रदेश को करीब 20,000 नए शिक्षक मिल सकेंगे। इस भर्ती में विशेष शिक्षकों हेतु भी प्रावधान किया जाएगा। इससे युवाओं को रोजगार के नए अवसर प्राप्त होंगे। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) December 30, 2021