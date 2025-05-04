Panaji, BITS Pillani’s Goa campus is in the process of revamping the curriculum and is offering an option to students to appear for exams later if they are under stress, officials said on Sunday. Revamping curriculum, students under stress can take exam later: BITS Pilani Goa on suicides

The development comes after three cases of student suicide at the institution's Goa campus in five months. The institute has also initiated an internal review of the support system available to students on campus.

A 20-year-old student was found hanging in his hostel room earlier this week.

“We are revamping the existing curriculum, and a separate committee has been constituted to streamline the academic content. Students in distress under the current circumstances have been given the flexibility to take examinations at a later time. New courses on mental and physical wellness and stress management will be included in the revised curriculum. A Student Wellbeing Dashboard is being developed to provide personalised support and timely interventions,” the institute said in a statement.

It also urged students to take that crucial first step and ask for help.

“Acknowledge when you are struggling and reach out for support. Trust the process of therapy and maintain open communication with family and loved ones. No matter how robust our support systems are, they can only help when students choose to engage with them. Reaching out is not a sign of weakness. It is a courageous act of self-awareness and strength. If you are finding it difficult to cope, please speak up. Help is available, and you do not have to face this alone,” it said.

The institute said it is extending support to the local authorities and the family and has initiated an internal review to understand how best it can strengthen its support systems further.

“The tragic loss of our student, Krishna Kasera, has deeply saddened the entire community. Our hearts go out to his family, friends, and all who were touched by his life. We understand that this is an incredibly difficult time for everyone, and we are dedicated to providing compassionate support and care to all members of our community. We are extending full support to the local authorities and the family and have initiated an internal review to understand how best we can strengthen our support systems further,” it said.

