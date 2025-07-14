Kochi, In a setback to the Kerala Governor, who also serves as the Chancellor of major universities in the state, the High Court on Monday dismissed writ petitions challenging a single judge’s verdict that declared the temporary appointments of Vice-Chancellors at J Abdul Kalam Technological University and Kerala Digital University as unsustainable. Setback for Guv as Kerala HC rejects appeals over temporary VC appointments at two varsities

The appeals were filed by the Chancellor and others, against the May 19, 2025 judgment which said the appointments were made without following proper legal procedure.

The controversy began after the Chancellor appointed two persons Ciza Thomas to the Kerala Digital University and K Sivaprasad to the J Abdul Kalam Technological University to the temporary posts of VC through notifications issued on November 27, 2024.

These appointments were made under the respective University Acts, citing powers to fill the post for a maximum of six months in the absence of a regular VC.

However, the state government challenged the appointments, arguing that they did not follow the procedure laid down in the Acts which require a panel of names to be recommended by the government and did not comply with University Grants Commission regulations.

The High Court's Division Bench, comprising Justices Anil K Narendran and P V Balakrishnan, upheld the single judge's ruling, agreeing that the notifications lacked legal backing.

The court observed that although the appointments were temporary, they still required adherence to the statutory process, including the submission of a panel of at least three eligible names by the government.

The judges also emphasised the importance of the VC's role, calling them the "bridge between academic and administrative functions" of a university.

They referred to earlier Supreme Court judgments which stressed that VCs must be selected independently, without political or external pressure, and in the best interest of the university.

While dismissing the appeals, the court noted the ongoing administrative deadlock in both universities and its negative effect on students.

It urged the Chancellor and the state government to act promptly to make regular VC appointments in line with the law and UGC norms.

"Considering the stalemate existing in the administration of the Technological University and the Digital University, which is continuing for a considerably long period, and which had an adverse impact on the functioning of the said universities and the interest of the student community, we are of the view that the Chancellor as well as the State Government will have to act pro-actively, to ensure that regular appointment to the post of Vice-Chancellor in the said Universities are made, without any further delay," the court said.

The court also clarified that the UGC's 2018 regulations regarding qualifications and appointment procedures for university teachers and academic staff would override any conflicting provisions in state legislation.

The verdict has come as a relief for the CPI-led Left government, which has been at odds with the Governor over the administration of universities in the state.

Welcoming the HC order, Higher Education Minister R Bindu said the court had confirmed that the Governor's actions in appointing Vice-Chancellors were unlawful.

She said the High Court's rejection of the Governor's appeal supported what the state government had been saying all along.

"The Governor has powers, but when he crosses the limits, it causes problems," the minister said. She also called the Chancellor's move which she claimed could damage the reputation of universities disgraceful.

General Education and Labour Minister V Sivankutty also welcomed the ruling, calling it a win for the government's efforts to ensure transparency in the education sector.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.