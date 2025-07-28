Gangtok, Sikkim's lone Lok Sabha MP Indra Hang Subba on Monday wrote to the Ministry of Education seeking the inclusion of Rai, Sherpa, Tamang and Gurung languages as optional second vernacular subjects in classes 11 and 12 of CBSE schools in the Himalayan state. Sikkim MP urges Edu Ministry to include tribal languages as optional subjects in CBSE classes 11, 12

He endorsed a joint representation submitted by four prominent community organisations – Sikkim Akhil Kirat Rai Sangh, Denjong Sherpa Association, Sikkim Tamang Buddhist Association, and All Sikkim Gurung Buddhist Association, an official statement said.

Subba called on Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan at his office in Parliament House, and also met the Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar at his official residence to convey the urgency and cultural importance of the matter, it said.

The communities had expressed concern over the ministry's earlier rejection of this request, conveyed through a letter dated December 20, 2024.

In his communication, Subba urged the ministry to reconsider the decision in light of the educational, constitutional, and cultural significance of the proposal.

"These languages are already part of the CBSE curriculum in classes 9 and 10. Discontinuing them in senior secondary classes breaks the academic continuity and undermines efforts at cultural and linguistic preservation," Subba said.

He further emphasised that the demand is logistically feasible and aligns with the spirit of the National Education Policy 2020, which promotes multilingualism and inclusion of regional languages.

The representation highlights that the inclusion would not require additional resources or examination days, as students are only required to choose one second language from an existing set of options, it said.

Subba also noted that this move would strengthen the Union government's commitment to inclusive and equitable education while upholding Article 29 of the Constitution, which protects the interests of minorities.

Subba has requested the ministry to direct CBSE to introduce these languages from the 2025-26 academic session in schools.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.