St Xavier's University, Kolkata to set up School of Nursing, medical college

Kolkata, St Xavier's University, Kolkata plans to set up a School of Nursing and a medical college soon, a top varsity official said.

Vice Chancellor Father Felix Raj said the School of Nursing will start first.

"We will seek land from the government for the project. Be it a nursing school or a medical college, you must have healthcare facilities and infrastructure. Or tie-up with a hospital," he said on Tuesday.

Two years back, the university had sought 10 acres of land from the state for expansion of the campus, but that is yet to materialise, he said.

Raj said the 7th Convocation ceremony is scheduled on February 21, 2026, at the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre, New Town.

"Rev Dr Arturo Sosa, S.J., Superior General of the Jesuits based in Rome, Italy, has given his kind consent to grace the occasion as the chief guest. The Governor of West Bengal, C V Ananda Bose, who is the visitor of the university, is expected to preside over the function along with Rev," he said.

The VC said the university has undergone a dramatic transformation since 2017, both physically and academically, and has already spent around ₹550 crore towards infrastructural expansion.

"The second academic building is nearing completion and will have provisions for modern classrooms and laboratories, library, moot court, etc. The upcoming auditorium will accommodate around 2,000 people, whereas two smaller auditoriums will have a seating capacity for 600 and 300 people," he said.

To encourage students to engage in games and sports, the university is also thinking of constructing two swimming pools.

St Xavier's University will be introducing B Tech from 2026, and MTech course will be added in due course of time, he said.

"The university will start an array of courses like integrated MBA, integrated B.Ed, School of Design," apart from School of Nursing and a medical college, he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.