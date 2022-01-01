Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Tamil Nadu: No physical classes for 1-8 till January 10

Amid rising COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu, the state government on Friday informed that metro trains and theatres will operate with 50 per cent sitting capacity till January 10.
Published on Jan 01, 2022 12:34 PM IST
ANI | , Chennai

In an official release, "Tamil Nadu announces new restrictions effective till January 10. Malls, jewellery and textile shops, malls, theatres, beauty parlours, showrooms, amusement parks, and metro trains to operate at 50 per cent capacity."

It further read, "No physical classes for students of standard 1st to 8th till January 10. Physical classes for students of standard 9th to 12th and colleges to be held following all COVID-19 protocols. Weddings to be allowed with 100 persons and funerals with 50 persons. No permission for UKG, LKG classes."

The state government banned currently social, political and cultural gatherings. Existing guidelines for religious places to be continued with protocols.

Topics
tamil nadu education schools closed
