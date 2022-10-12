THE World University Rankings 2023: List of top 25 universities

The Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2023 has been released.

According to the rankings, University of Oxford, UK is the top university in the world followed by University of Harvard (US) and University of Cambridge (UK) at second and third places.

University of Oxford has topped the rankings list for the 7th time consecutively.

Harvard tops the teaching indicator, while Oxford topped in the research pillar.

1,799 universities across 104 countries and regions were assessed based on 13 carefully calibrated indicators.

These performance indicators measure an institution’s performance across four areas including teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook.

The United States is the most-represented country in the ranking list.

Here is the list of top 25 universities based on THE Rankings 2023

Rank 1- University of Oxford, United Kingdom

Rank 2- Harvard University, United States

Rank 3- University of Cambridge, United Kingdom

Stanford University, United States

Rank 5- Massachusetts Institute of Technology, United States

Rank 6- California Institute of Technology, United States

Rank 7- Princeton University, United States

Rank 8- University of California, Berkeley

Rank 9- Yale University, United States

Rank 10- Imperial College London, United Kingdom

Rank 11- Columbia University, United States

ETH Zurich, Switzerland

Rank 13- The University of Chicago, United States

Rank 14- University of Pennsylvania, United States

Rank 15- Johns Hopkins University, United States

Rank 16- Tsinghua University, China

Tank 17- Peking University, China

Rank 18- University of Toronto, Canada

Rank 19- National University of Singapore, Singapore

Rank 20- Cornell University, United States

Rank 21- University of California, Los Angeles, United States

Rank 22- UCL, United Kingdom

Rank 23- University of Michigan-Ann Arbor, United States

Rank 24- New York University, United States

Rank 25- Duke University, United States

