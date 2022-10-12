THE World University Rankings 2023: List of top 25 universities
The Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2023 has been released.
According to the rankings, University of Oxford, UK is the top university in the world followed by University of Harvard (US) and University of Cambridge (UK) at second and third places.
University of Oxford has topped the rankings list for the 7th time consecutively.
Harvard tops the teaching indicator, while Oxford topped in the research pillar.
1,799 universities across 104 countries and regions were assessed based on 13 carefully calibrated indicators.
These performance indicators measure an institution’s performance across four areas including teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook.
The United States is the most-represented country in the ranking list.
Here is the list of top 25 universities based on THE Rankings 2023
Rank 1- University of Oxford, United Kingdom
Rank 2- Harvard University, United States
Rank 3- University of Cambridge, United Kingdom
Stanford University, United States
Rank 5- Massachusetts Institute of Technology, United States
Rank 6- California Institute of Technology, United States
Rank 7- Princeton University, United States
Rank 8- University of California, Berkeley
Rank 9- Yale University, United States
Rank 10- Imperial College London, United Kingdom
Rank 11- Columbia University, United States
ETH Zurich, Switzerland
Rank 13- The University of Chicago, United States
Rank 14- University of Pennsylvania, United States
Rank 15- Johns Hopkins University, United States
Rank 16- Tsinghua University, China
Tank 17- Peking University, China
Rank 18- University of Toronto, Canada
Rank 19- National University of Singapore, Singapore
Rank 20- Cornell University, United States
Rank 21- University of California, Los Angeles, United States
Rank 22- UCL, United Kingdom
Rank 23- University of Michigan-Ann Arbor, United States
Rank 24- New York University, United States
Rank 25- Duke University, United States
For complete list click here.
