Top 20 regional colleges in the Midwest as per this global ranking

U.S. News & World Report has ranked 1500 U.S bachelor degree colleges on 17 measures of academic quality for year 2022-23. The rankings have been evaluation on the basis of research, user feedback, literature reviews, trends in their own data, availability of new data, getting engaged with high ranking academic officials, higher education forums and interactive webinars. Cottey college, US

Below is the list of top 20 regional colleges in the Midwest for 2022-23.

Rank 1: Cottey College

On the top is Cottey College. Cottey College of Austin, Nevada was founded in year 1884 and its total undergraduate enrolment is 303 (fall 2021). It utilizes a semester-based academic calendar. The tuition and fees are $24,960.

Rank 2: Taylor University

Taylor University was founded in the year 1846 and has a total undergraduate enrollment of 1,939 (fall 2021). The University tuition and fees are $37,476.

Rank 3: Illinois Wesleyan University

Illinois Wesleyan University is a private institution that was founded in 1850. It has a total undergraduate enrollment of 1,653 (fall 2021).

Rank 4: College of the Ozarks

College of the Ozarks was founded in 1906. It has been ranked 4th as per U.S. News & World Report. The undergraduate enrolment is 1468 and the acceptance rate is 19 percent.

Rank 5: Ohio Northern University

Ohio Northern University is located in Main Street, Ada, OH. The tuition and fees is $36,530. It has a total undergraduate enrollment of 2,426 (fall 2021),

Rank 6: William Jewell College

William Jewell College was founded on 1849 and has been ranked on number six. The total undergraduate enrolment is 779 (fall 2021). Its tuition and fees are $19,610.

Rank 7: Simpson College

Simpson College of US was founded in 1860. It has a total undergraduate enrollment of 1,172 (fall 2021), its setting is suburban, and the campus size is 85 acres. It utilizes a 4-4-1-based academic calendar.

Rank 8: Goshen College

Goshen College is ranked 8th. The college was founded in 1894 and has a total enrolment of 749 (fall 2021). Its tuition and fees are $36,660.

Rank 9: Marietta College

Marietta College was founded on 1835. The total undergraduate enrolment is 1173 (fall 2021). Its tuition and fees are $38,022.

Rank 10: Loras College, Millikin University

Loras College and Millikin University is on number 10. Loras College has an enrolment of 1310 (fall 2021) and Millikin University has an enrolment of 1812 (fall 2021). While Loras College was founded in 18th century, Millikin University was set in 19th century.

Rank 12: Alma College

Alma College is a private institution that was founded in 1886. It has a total undergraduate enrollment of 1,340 (fall 2021), its setting is city, and the campus size is 125 acres. It utilizes a 4-4-1-based academic calendar. Alma College's ranking in the 2022-2023 edition of Best Colleges. Its tuition and fees are $45,616.

Rank 13: Hiram College

In year 1850, Hiram College was founded. The total undergraduate enrolment is 1315 (fall 2021). The acceptance rate is 93%.

Rank 14: Hastings College, Trinity Christian College

On Rank 14 is Hastings College, Trinity Christian College. Hastings College enrolment for UG is 924 (fall 2021) and Trinity Christian College enrolment for UG is 921. The acceptance rate of Hastings College is 71 percent and Trinity Christian College is 76 percent.

Rank 16: Benedictine College, Wisconsin Lutheran College

Benedictine College, Wisconsin Lutheran College both colleges stands on Ranking 16. Benedictine College was founded on 1858 and the total undergraduate enrollment is 2205 (fall 2021). Wisconsin Lutheran College is a private institution that was founded in 1973. It has a total undergraduate enrollment of 992 (fall 2021).

Rank 18: Trine University

As per U.S. News & World Report, this college ranks on number 18 for year 2022-23. The college was founded on 1884 and the total enrolment number stands 3811.

Rank 19: Adrian College, Dakota Wesleyan University, Northland College

All these three colleges- Adrian College, Dakota Wesleyan University, Northland College have been ranked on number 19. Northland college was founded in 1892 and its total undergraduate enrolment is 531 (fall 2021). On the other hand, Dakota Wesleyan University was founded in year 1885 and the total UG enrolment number is 759 (fall 2021). Adrian College is the oldest among these three and was founded in 1859. This enrolment number is also the highest- 1805.

Rank 22: Union College

Union College of Lincoln is a private institution. The college was founded in 1891 and the total enrolment number is 579 (fall 2021). Its tuition and fees are $27,170.

