Agartala, The Tripura TET Teachers’ Welfare Association , a unified platform representing government teachers, has demanded the immediate implementation of the 8th Pay Commission’s recommendations for state employees. Tripura teachers demand implementation of 8th Pay Commission

The central government is expected to implement the 8th Pay Commission’s recommendations from January 2026.

Speaking at a press conference on Saturday, TTTWA secretary Ajay Paul said, "Around 1.40 lakh state government employees have been deprived of the benefits of the 7th Pay Commission because no government in Tripura has fully implemented its recommendations."

He recalled that it was the then Chief Minister Sudhir Ranjan Majumder who implemented the 4th Pay Commission’s recommendations for state employees back in 1988.

Paul highlighted that currently, state government employees receive only 33 per cent Dearness Allowance , while their central government counterparts get 55 per cent.

He claimed that almost all the state governments have been providing 55 per cent DA to the employees barring a few states such as West Bengal, Manipur and Tripura.

"We urge Chief Minister Manik Saha to release the pending 22 per cent DA by October 31 to do justice to the government workforce. If the pending DA is not released within the next two months, the government will not be able to show its committed expenditure before the Centre, resulting in further deprivation of employees," Paul warned.

Paul also demanded abolishment of mandatory fixed pay appointments for TET teachers for five years.

"It is unfortunate that TET teachers have been appointed on fixed pay basis for five year since 2017 in the state which is not practiced elsewhere in the country. We sought the CM's intervention to roll back the policy", he said.

Additionally, Paul urged the CM to initiate the immediate appointment of headmasters, as many government schools are currently operating without them.

"The last time headmasters were appointed through Tripura Public Service Commission was around 13 years back. Currently, many schools are running without headmasters creating a vacuum in the leadership. We urged the CM to appoint headmasters as early as possible," he said.

