UGC announces rules to streamline recognising academic qualifications from foreign institutions

New Delhi, The UGC on Saturday announced a new set of regulations to streamline the process of recognising and granting equivalence to academic qualifications obtained from foreign institutions.

The UGC Regulations, 2025, allow for the recognition of qualifications obtained from offshore campuses of foreign institutions, provided they meet specific criteria.

The University Grants Commission regulations also prescribe foreign school-level qualifications for admission into undergraduate and equivalent programmes in Indian institutions, subject to prescribed conditions.

This is expected to ease transitions for students moving to India after completing secondary education abroad.

However, it draws a firm line against qualifications obtained through franchising arrangements, stating that these would not be eligible for equivalence.

The rules are expected to significantly benefit Indian students who study abroad and seek to continue their academic or professional journey in India.

The regulations, however, do not apply to professional qualifications in disciplines such as medicine, pharmacy, nursing, law, and architecture areas governed by respective statutory councils in India.

"These regulations mark a positive step to align the Indian education system with global standards. It will provide a transparent and easy mechanism to recognise foreign qualifications obtained by the students. With this, we aim to enhance opportunities for students and promote academic exchange," said UGC Chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar.

The UGC has also clarified that equivalence would be granted to qualifications awarded by foreign institutions duly recognised in their home countries. These include institutions listed by designated accreditation or recognition agencies.

"The process ensures only qualifications from reasonably reputed foreign institutions are recognised. This safeguards the interests of Indian students and the integrity of Indian higher education while matching global standards," Kumar said.

The UGC will also operate a dedicated online portal for receiving and processing applications for equivalence certificates. A standing committee of experts will examine these applications and make recommendations.

If an applicant is dissatisfied with a decision, they may seek a review through a review committee constituted by the UGC.

Equivalence certificates issued under the regulations will be valid for pursuing higher education and research in India, as well as seeking employment opportunities.

According to the UGC, the final regulations were shaped after "careful consideration of the extensive public feedback received on the draft regulations issued in 2023", reflecting a consultative and inclusive policy-making process.

