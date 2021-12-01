UGC directs Universities to conduct special exams for NCC cadets

University Grants Commission has directed all the varsities to conduct special exams for NCC cadets. The Commission has asked all the higher educational institutions to conduct special examinations on separate dates for NCC cadets or volunteers who are involved in preparation/ training camps for Republic Day Camp during November/ December each year.

The official notice released by the Commission reads, “It has been brought to the notice of UGC that cadets are involved in preparation/training camps for Republic Day Camp during November/December each year. The NCC Cadets/volunteers are facing problems for selfless services rendered by them and virtue of which they miss their semester classes.”

The UGC has further asked the Universities that for these special exams, they should not be considered as candidates appearing for re-test.

In this regard, the Commission has requested all the higher educational institutions to take appropriate action for holding separate examinations for NCC Cadets so that they may not face problems for missing their semester exams.

National Cadet Corps, NCC activities involve a multiplicity of responsibilities between the Central Government, the Education Department, the State Governments, and the NCC. The volunteers of NCC are actively involved in various nation-building activities.

