UGC directs varsities, colleges to reopen campuses & conduct classes

UGC has asked the varsities, colleges to reopen the campuses and conduct classes in offline, online or blended mode. 
UGC building.(HT file)
Published on Feb 12, 2022 10:49 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

University Grants Commission, UGC has asked the varsities and colleges across the country to reopen their campuses and conduct classes. The Universities, colleges can conduct exams and classes in offline, online, blended mode following the COVID appropriate behaviour and by taking necessary precautions. 

The &lt;strong&gt;notice reads&lt;/strong&gt;, “Keeping in view the situation of COVID19 in their respective region, the HEIs may open campuses, conduct classes and examinations in offline/ online/ blended mode following COVID appropriate behaviour and necessary protocols/ guidelines/ directions/ advisories issued by the Central/ State governments or competent authorities from time to time.”

The Commission had already issued the guidelines or advisories from time to time in respect of academic calendar, examinations, re-opening of institutions, standard operating procedures for conduct of examinations in view of COVID19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns. 

Also, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has requested all universities, colleges and other institutes of higher education to ensure strict enforcement of COVID appropriate behaviour at all times and at all places. 

Meanwhile, many universities and colleges have already resumed offline classes across the country. Delhi University has decided to reopen campus from February 17 for undergraduate and postgraduate courses. 

Topics
ugc education
