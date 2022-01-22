UGC NET Answer Key 2021 released, raise objections till January 24

National Testing Agency, NTA has released UGC NET Answer Key 2021 on January 21, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for UGC National Eligibility Test can check and download the answer key through the official site of NTA UGC NET on ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The window to raise objections will be activated till January 24, 2022.

The answer key has been released for Phase I, Phase II, and Phase III examination. Along with the answer key, the Agency has released questions and marked responses, <strong>as per the official notice</strong>.

The last date to raise objections and make payment of the objection fee is till January 24. Candidates are required to pay a processing fee of ₹1000/- (Rs. One Thousand only) per challenged answer. The Challenges made by the candidates, along with the documents uploaded to support, will be verified by a panel of subject expert/s. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly and the processing fee paid for the challenge will be refunded.

Direct link to download answer key

UGC NET Answer Key 2021: How to download

To download the answer key, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of UGC NET on ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Click on UGC NET Answer Key 2021 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Check the answer key and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.