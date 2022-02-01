Union Budget 2022: Digital University, One Class, One TV Channel, says FM

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is currently presenting Union Budget 2022 on February 1, 2022. This year budget has some key announcements for the education sector as well, that includes the launching of Digital University and expanding ‘One class, One TV channel’ for supplementary education.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While presenting the Union Budget for the upcoming financial year, FM Sitharaman laid emphasis on digital education and also on enhancing skilling programmes.

Minister said that a Digital university will be set up to provide education in the country. The varsity will be built on the hub and spoke model. FM further said that the ‘One Class, One TV channel’ program of PM eVIDYA will be expanded from 12 to 200 TV channels covering multiple regional languages. This channel will be implemented to provide supplementary education to children to make up for the loss of formal education due to COVID.

Along with this, National Skill Qualification Framework is to be aligned with dynamic industry needs. The Digital Ecosystem for Skilling & Livelihood e-portal will be launched to enable the discovery of relevant jobs, entrepreneurial opportunities among citizens.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}