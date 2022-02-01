Home / Education / News / Union Budget 2022: Digital University, One Class, One TV Channel, says FM
news

Union Budget 2022: Digital University, One Class, One TV Channel, says FM

FM Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting Union Budget 2022 on February 1, 2022. Digital University to be launched, One Class, One TV Channel to be expanded to 200 TV channels, are the major announcements in education sector. 
Union Budget 2022: Nirmala Sitharaman presenting Budget
Union Budget 2022: Nirmala Sitharaman presenting Budget
Published on Feb 01, 2022 12:10 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is currently presenting Union Budget 2022 on February 1, 2022. This year budget has some key announcements for the education sector as well, that includes the launching of Digital University and expanding ‘One class, One TV channel’ for supplementary education. 

While presenting the Union Budget for the upcoming financial year, FM Sitharaman laid emphasis on digital education and also on enhancing skilling programmes. 

Minister said that a Digital university will be set up to provide education in the country. The varsity will be built on the hub and spoke model. FM further said that the ‘One Class, One TV channel’ program of PM eVIDYA will be expanded from 12 to 200 TV channels covering multiple regional languages. This channel will be implemented to provide supplementary education to children to make up for the loss of formal education due to COVID. 

Along with this, National Skill Qualification Framework is to be aligned with dynamic industry needs. The Digital Ecosystem for Skilling & Livelihood e-portal will be launched to enable the discovery of relevant jobs, entrepreneurial opportunities among citizens. 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
union budget nirmala sitharaman education + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 01, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out