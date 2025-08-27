Search
Wed, Aug 27, 2025
Universities must focus on social research, ensure 75 pc attendance: UP governor

PTI |
Updated on: Aug 27, 2025 05:55 pm IST

Jhansi , Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Wednesday asked universities in the state to prioritise social research and directed strict enforcement of 75 per cent student attendance.

Addressing the 30th convocation of Bundelkhand University, Patel urged students to draw inspiration from ancient texts to learn new technology.

She also appealed to women students to choose life partners with good values, and stressed workshops on social issues such as female foeticide and dowry.

“To take the country forward, students must study with a new vision, conduct research and implement it. If needed, install CCTV cameras to ensure 75 per cent attendance and students should not be allowed in next semesters without this. Teachers should not arrive even a minute late and must extend lecture hours if required,” the governor said.

Expressing concern over stalled research projects, she said, “It is unfortunate that we cannot explain why many research works do not progress. Any research is meant for public good, and we are lagging behind. Such projects must move forward rapidly.”

She also sought support from Defence Research and Development Organisation to start defence research courses in state universities.

Dr Chandrika Kaushik, DRDO Director General , was the chief guest at the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Kaushik said, “India is largely self-reliant in defence and moving into exports. Half of our students are women, yet only 15-20 per cent join the workforce. The country can progress only if the entire population contributes.”

She urged students to innovate with purpose and never give up.

At the convocation, 67 students received medals, while degrees were conferred on 35,009 students. A total of 66 scholars across five faculties were awarded PhD degrees at the event.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

News / Education News / education news / Universities must focus on social research, ensure 75 pc attendance: UP governor
