Lucknow, In a move aimed at strengthening the higher-education landscape in Uttar Pradesh, the state government has granted permission for the establishment of the Maharishi Mahesh Yogi Ramayan University in Ayodhya and issued a letter of intent for the creation of the Ajay Kumar Garg University in Ghaziabad. UP govt grants permission for 2 new private universities

The establishment of the Ramayan University in Ayodhya and an engineering-focussed university in an industrial city like Ghaziabad is a clear indication that the "New Uttar Pradesh" is rapidly moving toward becoming a frontrunner in the field of higher education, the government said in a statement on Friday.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the government is putting in efforts to make education more accessible, inclusive and modern, the statement said.

State Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay said the government is encouraging innovation and infrastructure development in higher education through private-sector participation.

In the coming years, Uttar Pradesh is set to become a leading state in the field of education, the minister asserted.

In order to improve the quality of education and provide youngsters with access to higher-education institutions at the local level, both university proposals were approved through a time-bound process, he added.

The minister informed that the Maharishi Mahesh Yogi Ramayan University has been officially notified and granted permission under the Uttar Pradesh Private Universities Act, 2025. The university will now be able to operate formally in accordance with the set conditions and official notification.

Similarly, the Ajay Kumar Garg University, proposed by the Indian Institute of Management and Engineering Society, Ghaziabad, has been issued a letter of intent under Section 6 of the Uttar Pradesh Private Universities Act, 2019.

To establish a university, an institution must meet certain requirements, including a minimum endowment fund of ₹5 crore, 20 acres of land in an urban area and at least 24,000 square metres of academic infrastructure.

Minister of State for Higher Education Rajni Tiwari, Principal Secretary of Higher Education M P Agrawal, Special Secretary Nidhi Srivastava and other departmental officials were present on the occasion, the statement added.

