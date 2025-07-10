Lucknow, The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday launched a 'Learning by Doing' programme to redefine education in government schools across the state, according to a statement. UP launches 'Learning by Doing' programme to enhance vocational skills in govt schools

"In line with the National Education Policy 2020, this programme provides students from classes 6 to 8 with practical training in diverse fields such as woodwork, metalwork, energy and environment, agriculture and horticulture, and health and nutrition," the statement said.

The initiative, under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, reflects Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's vision of linking education with employability and life skills, it added.

Adityanath has consistently emphasised making Uttar Pradesh self-reliant and empowered, which requires integrating skills into the education system.

"Acting on this vision, the Basic Education Department has provided four-day multi-skilling training to science and mathematics teachers, enabling them to prepare students for real-life challenges alongside academics," the statement said.

Additionally, with technical support from UNICEF and Vigyan Ashram, the state has developed a teacher manual with 60 skill-based activities, which has been approved by the State Council of Educational Research and Training , it added.

The government noted that in 2024–25, the programme would expand with the establishment of modern Learning by Doing labs in 2,274 upper primary and composite schools across all 75 districts of the state.

Each lab is equipped with 205 types of modern tools and apparatus. School Management Committees have been provided with consumables and raw materials to support these activities, it said.

Earlier, the pilot phase of the programme was implemented in 60 schools across 15 districts, training 5,937 students in various trades. The government said the initiative led to a noticeable increase in student attendance and interest in learning.

The government said it is working to expand this innovative programme to another 3,288 schools in the academic year 2025–26 under the Samagra Shiksha and PM SHRI schemes.

"This expansion will provide vocational education benefits to lakhs of students across the state," it added.

The government said that the programme not only equips students with new skills but also instils respect for the dignity of labour. A notable highlight is the active participation of girls in engineering, electrical work, and workshop activities, promoting gender equality in practical education.

"The initiative is not only nurturing skilled, self-reliant citizens but also laying the groundwork for a strong and self-sustaining Uttar Pradesh, in line with the Skill India Mission," said Minister of Basic Education Sandeep Singh.

