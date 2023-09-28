News / Education / News / UP NMMS Scholarship 2023: Last date to apply today at entdata.co.in, link here

UP NMMS Scholarship 2023: Last date to apply today at entdata.co.in, link here

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 28, 2023 02:58 PM IST

UP NMMS Scholarship 2023 registration ends today, September 28, 2023. The direct link to apply is given below.

Uttar Pradesh government will close the registration process for UP NMMS Scholarship 2023 on September 28, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for Uttar Pradesh National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship (UP NMMS) scheme can register through the official website at entdata.co.in.

To apply for the scholarship scheme, candidates should have passed Class 7 examination with a minimum of 55 percent marks. There is a relaxation of a minimum of 5% for SC and ST category candidates. Students studying in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV), Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV), Sainik School, government residential and private schools are not eligible to appear in this exam.

Direct link to apply for UP NMMS Scholarship 2023

UP NMMS Scholarship 2023: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the UP NMMS official website at entdata.co.in.
  • On the homepage, click on registration link.
  • Enter the registration details and click on submit.
  • Once done, login to the account.
  • Fill the application form and upload the required documents, photos and signatures.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

UP NMMS examination will be conducted on November 5, 2023 at various exam centres across the state. For more related details candidates can check the official link entdata.co.in.

