Uttar Pradesh to get 1,300 new MBBS seats, 13 medical colleges from 2023-24

Dept of Medical Education, Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday announced addition of 1,300 new MBBS seats in medical colleges run by the state government. Thirteen new medical colleges will start from the 2023-24 academic year, it said.

Informing this, DME UP tweeted: “1300 MBBS seats will be increased in Government Medical Colleges of @MeUPGovt,bringing a vital change in the medical education sector of the state. 13 new medical colleges will be started from the new session 2023-24.”

Now, the total number of MBBS seats in the state stands at 5,128. Previously, it was 3,828, it added.

DME has also announced that principals have been appointed for the thirteen new medical colleges.

“Health systems will also be improved in the state, ensuring a new flight to medical education and career…The state can now access better education and facilities in the health sector,” it said.

As per existing rules, admission to MBBS seats at state-run medical colleges (85 per cent state quota) is provided through NEET UG counselling conducted by the DME.