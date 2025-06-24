Noida, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Tuesday said universities should also cooperate in the field of primary and secondary education and work towards eliminating problems like malnutrition. Varsities should work towards eliminating malnutrition: UP governor

Patel was speaking at the valedictory session of the two-day 99th annual meet of 'National Conference of Vice Chancellors' organised by the Association of Indian Universities at Amity University on the Noida campus, an official statement said.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said, "Many universities across the world are doing excellent work in their respective fields but their contribution should not be limited to higher education only."

She stressed that the universities should also cooperate in the field of primary and secondary education and work towards eliminating problems like malnutrition, because this will form the foundation of national development.

"The responsibility of higher educational institutions is not only to provide education but they should also ensure access to clean drinking water, health and hygiene facilities," the governor said.

"Skill development and training are imperatives of today's time," she added.

The governor emphasised women's empowerment and said, "Women should be given equal opportunities. Working towards zero poverty should be our goal."

Patel said the memorandums of understanding signed with various universities of the world should not remain confined to papers only but they should also become a medium for exchange of real knowledge and experience in the interest of students.

Founder chairman of Amity Education Group, Dr Ashok K, expressed his gratitude to the governor for her "inspirational guidance". He said, "Today, the whole world is looking towards India and our aim is to make India a global superpower by the year 2047."

AIU president Prof Vinay Kumar Pathak said, "We consider ourselves fortunate that the governor of Uttar Pradesh, Anandiben Patel, is present among us today. She has always inspired us to bring innovation and reform in the higher education sector."

Gautam Buddha Nagar District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma, Noida Authority CEO Lokesh M and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion, the statement said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.