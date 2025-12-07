VC row: Education ministry team allowed to leave Assam varsity as agitators get written assurance

Tezpur, A high-level team from the Ministry of Education, confined within Assam’s Tezpur University by students demanding removal of the vice-chancellor over alleged financial irregularities, was late on Saturday evening allowed to leave, following a written assurance by the varsity authorities.

The three-member team, led by UGC Chairman Vineet Joshi and accompanied by top police and civil administration officials of Sonitpur district, reached the campus during the day to meet students, faculty and staff, but were blocked at the main gate by protesters till around 11.45 pm.

The registrar in-charge of the university, Chandan Goswami, told PTI that the central team could exit the premise, after a written assurance was provided to the agitators.

“They have given assurance that current VC Shambu Nath Singh will not be allowed to officiate in any manner as the VC until inquiry is completed. This apart, Jaya Chakraborty, whom Singh had named pro-VC, will not be assuming charge,” Goswami said.

Dhruba Kumar Bhattacharyya, the senior-most faculty member, will be the acting VC, he said.

With the ministry team accepting the core demands of the agitators, the blockade in front of the gate was cleared by the students, and the delegation left the premise a few minutes before midnight.

All academic activities at the varsity have been stopped since November 29, with the protesting students refusing to budge without a clear written assurance on their demand for Singh's removal.

Police reinforcements were deployed at the gate since evening, as the protesters raised slogans against the vice-chancellor.

Talking to reporters inside the campus, Joshi said, “We came here to meet the students, teachers, staff members and understand their view of the recent developments. We had a fruitful discussion with them. They have given us their feedback.”

He said the ministry is processing all information and appropriate action will be taken, noting that two fact-finding inquiries had already been conducted.

“Based on these, the central government will take the matter forward. Whatever decision we take, I am sure it will be in interest of the university,” Joshi said.

The Tezpur University United Forum , leading the agitation, had expressed disappointment that even after 79 consecutive days of “peaceful protest”, no concrete resolution or actionable assurance had been provided.

“The escalation is a direct consequence of systemic indifference, and the community now feels compelled to adopt a firmer stance to ensure their voices are not sidelined,” the forum said, affirming that the agitation will continue until a satisfactory written response is issued.

All end-term examinations have been cancelled, and the Tezpur University Teachers' Association and Non-Teaching Employees' Association have extended support to the strike. The vice-chancellor had abstained from the campus following heated exchanges with students on September 22.

In a dramatic turn of events at the varsity, the seniormost faculty member, Dhruba Kumar Bhattacharyya, had assumed charge as acting vice-chancellor suo-motu on Friday, citing the varsity's laws.

The vice-chancellor had also convened a virtual meeting of the Board of Managemen on Thursday, and appointed Mass Communication professor Joya Chakraborty as pro-VC, a role she declined.

The situation at Tezpur University has been tense since mid-September, with students accusing the VC and varsity authorities of not showing due respect to singer Zubeen Garg, even as the state was mourning his death.

Apart from fiscal irregularities, the varsity staffers are also protesting against the alleged deforestation and ecological destruction carried out under Singh's administration.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.