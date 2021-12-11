Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Video of students assaulting teacher in K'taka school goes viral

A video showing a group of students of a high school in Davanagere high school allegedly misbehaving and assaulting a teacher during classes had gone viral on social media and netizens demanded stringent action against the students.
Published on Dec 11, 2021 12:06 PM IST
ANI | , Davanagere

A video showing a group of students of a high school in Davanagere high school allegedly misbehaving and assaulting a teacher during classes had gone viral on social media and netizens demanded stringent action against the students.

The viral video is of High School Nallur in Channagiri taluk of Davanagere district. The video shows the students reportedly misbehaving with one Hindi teacher when he entered the classroom. One of the students tried to assault him with a dustbin. Later, he puts it on the head of the teacher when he started teaching in the class.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Minister of Primary and Secondary Education BC Nagesh took cognisance of the incident and directed a probe and strict action.

Taking to Twitter, the minister said, "Assault on a teacher by students at a school in Channagiri taluk of Davanagere district cannot be tolerated. Education Department and police probing the matter. Instructed to take appropriate action. We will always be with teachers." 

