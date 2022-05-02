XLRI celebrates 20th graduation ceremony, 562 students graduate

XLRI- Xavier School of Management on April 30 celebrated its 20th Graduation Ceremony in the Tata Auditorium, XLRI Jamshedpur. Dr N S Rajan , former CEO of IDFC Foundation and Group CHRO & CMO at IDFC Bank was invited as the chief guest.

According to a press release issued by the institute, this year, a total of 562 students of Virtual Interactive Learning (VIL) programmes graduated from the institute – PGCBM ( Postgraduate Certificate in Business Management-37 & 38) comprising: 126 students, 2 batches of PGCHRM (Postgraduate Certificate in Human Resource Management- 29 & 30): 234 students PGCBA(Postgraduate Certificate in Business Analytics - 3): 38 students, PGCF( Postgraduate Certificate in Finance-1): 18 students , PGCSL( Postgraduate Certificate in Senior Leadership-3): 87 students, EDAMP (Executive Diploma in Advanced Management for Senior Managers Program -1): 59 students. For Corporate Programs in PGCHRM (Postgraduate Certificate in Human Resource Management - Accenture 2022) a total of 26 students have graduated.

Fr. Paul Fernandes. S.J., Director, XLRI, congratulated the graduating students on the occasion.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON