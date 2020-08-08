NHM Uttarakhand Recruitment 2020: 300 CHO/MLHP vacancies on offer, apply before August 17

education

Updated: Aug 08, 2020 16:58 IST

NHM Uttarakhand Recruitment 2020: National Health Mission, Uttarakhand has invited online applications for the Certificate Program of Community Health of 6 months run by IGNOU on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the program online at ukhfws.org on or before August 17, 2020, till 5 pm.

“Candidates who successfully complete this course will be posted at these Sub Centers as Community Health Officer (CHO)/ Mid Level Health Provider (MLHP) to lead a primary health care team consisting of frontline workers such as the female health workers (ANMs), male health worker (MPW), and ASHAs,” reads the official notice.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 300 vacancies of MLHP/ CHO in HWC. Out of which, 159 vacancies are for unreserved category, 57 for SC, 42 for OBC, 30 for EWS, and 12 for ST.

A candidate should have passed GNM/ B. Sc. (Nursing) from any recognized institution/ university. · Registered with any Nursing Council in India is mandatory · The candidates must have to be registered with Uttarakhand Nursing Council, if they get selected and opt to pursue the course.

For more information, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

