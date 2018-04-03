NIRF India Rankings 2018: NLSIU Bangalore is the best law school

National Law School of India University in Bengaluru was placed as the top law school in a nationwide government ranking on Tuesday.

National Law School of India University was followed by New Delhi’s National Law University and NALSAR University of Law in Hyderabad.

Union human resources development (HRD) minister Prakash Javadekar released the India Rankings of National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) in New Delhi under nine categories – overall, universities, engineering, colleges, management, pharmacy, medical, architecture, and law this year.

The ministry prepares the list on the basis of teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practices, graduation outcomes, outreach and inclusivity, and perception.